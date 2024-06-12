PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.3%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $67.09. Approximately 2,155,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,063,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

