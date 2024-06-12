Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (PPAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:PPAL opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Company Profile

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

