Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (PPAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPALGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:PPAL opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.