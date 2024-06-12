PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 87.3% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

PEP stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $224.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

