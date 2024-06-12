Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $74.23 on Friday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

