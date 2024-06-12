Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,814 shares during the period. Performant Financial comprises 2.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 12.58% of Performant Financial worth $30,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 225,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 20,311.4% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 446,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 244,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

PFMT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 55,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,788. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

