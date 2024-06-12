Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Announces Variable Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,549,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,500,236. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

