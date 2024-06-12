Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 35,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 174,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,368,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,538,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a PE ratio of -462.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

