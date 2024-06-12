PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
GHY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 101,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.