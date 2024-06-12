PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 102,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

