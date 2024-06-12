PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PCK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 27,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,514. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
