PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PNF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. 8,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

