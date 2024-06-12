Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 65,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,323. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

