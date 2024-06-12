Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of Argan worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Argan by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of Argan stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.46. 79,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,344. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $790,814.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,703.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,182 in the last three months. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

