Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Targa Resources by 364.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 57,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.58.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.60. 573,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.67. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.