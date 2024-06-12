Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 48 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.01. The company had a trading volume of 505,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.86. The company has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.93 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

