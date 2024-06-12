Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 57 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.09 and a 200-day moving average of $209.29. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

