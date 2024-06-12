Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

