Pitcairn Co. Has $3.60 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 855,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,025. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

