Pitcairn Co. Purchases 188 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $5,764,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 194,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $846.21. 856,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $765.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $717.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $375.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $516.54 and a 12-month high of $855.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

