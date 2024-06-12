Pitcairn Co. Sells 266 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $26.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $593.37. 1,660,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,526. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.46 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $619.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

