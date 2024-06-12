Pitcairn Co. Sells 290 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,209,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.99. 5,676,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,121,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

