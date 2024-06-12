Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,156,227 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 216.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,227 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $159,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $1,133,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 297,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,957,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 983,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,504,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.82. 3,112,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $94.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

