Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 116,297 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,629,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares during the period. Sempra makes up about 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of Sempra worth $196,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.8 %

SRE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. 2,311,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.