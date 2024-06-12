Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413,722 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $109,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,064,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,416,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,830,000 after buying an additional 516,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,484,000 after buying an additional 300,406 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 222,260 shares during the last quarter.

CLDX stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. 470,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,767. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.48. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $525,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $318,134.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,489. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

