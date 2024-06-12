Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 9.23% of Morphic worth $132,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Morphic by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morphic by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morphic stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 671,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.49. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

