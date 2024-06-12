Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 210.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Carnival Co. & worth $72,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,438,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

