Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4,414.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Hubbell worth $79,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after buying an additional 245,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2,167.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 206,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,971,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB traded up $14.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.98. 108,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,683. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.