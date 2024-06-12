Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,514 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $90,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 215,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 80,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 158,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,825,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DFS traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 169,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,029. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

