Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $144.84 Million Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,015,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,844,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.82% of Clorox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $128,382,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.