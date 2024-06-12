Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 490,324 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 970.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,324 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Lear worth $76,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,391,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after buying an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.46. 65,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

