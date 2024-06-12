Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895,950 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of Qiagen worth $64,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,568. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

