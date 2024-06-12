Point72 Europe London LLP Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 3.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $24,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS traded down $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.76. 1,226,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

