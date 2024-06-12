Point72 Europe London LLP Buys New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $5,890,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.49. 631,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,082. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

