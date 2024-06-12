Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 14,613 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 921,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

