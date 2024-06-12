Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $561,000 in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 92,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,866. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.42.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

LANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

