Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $604,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 138,892 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

