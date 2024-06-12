Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $699,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.03. 624,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

