Point72 Europe London LLP Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 1.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $591.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.00 and a 200-day moving average of $513.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $389.48 and a one year high of $592.12.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,687 shares of company stock worth $15,982,093. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.