Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 196,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 116,775 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 185,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $33,386,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,125,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

