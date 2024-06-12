Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,204. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.