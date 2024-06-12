Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 233,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

