Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. abrdn plc increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $32,161,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SEI Investments by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,363 shares of company stock worth $20,081,067. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

