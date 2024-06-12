Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $81,798,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $85,814,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,920,000 after buying an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MORN. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Trading Up 2.4 %

MORN stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.34, for a total value of $2,635,520.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,741,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,597,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,512 shares of company stock worth $21,674,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile



Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

