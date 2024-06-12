Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 197,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.58. The company had a trading volume of 518,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,500. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.12. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

