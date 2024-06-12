Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $9.76 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CNC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.99. 1,208,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,239. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

