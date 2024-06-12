Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $12.24 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $7,770,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 3.5 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $11.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.54. The stock had a trading volume of 268,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,255. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.42 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

