Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for 0.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,115 shares of company stock worth $1,474,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.68. 197,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.74 and its 200-day moving average is $336.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $380.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.