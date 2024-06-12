Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. Tobam grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.66. 819,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

