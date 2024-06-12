Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $8.28 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $87.89. The stock had a trading volume of 217,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

