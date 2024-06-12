Point72 Italy S.r.l. Purchases New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 562,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,530,000. Snap comprises approximately 5.5% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. 8,060,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,657,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $270,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 449,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at $52,386,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $270,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 449,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,238.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,669 shares of company stock worth $21,532,240 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

